Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $73.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.