Ellevest Inc. Buys 464 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 119.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $644.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $585.15 and a 200 day moving average of $566.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $844.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

