Ellevest Inc. Makes New $428,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Datadog by 40.2% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,112,000 after acquiring an additional 156,152 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Datadog by 178.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $15,526,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $14,446,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,369.60. The trade was a 88.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,131.20. This trade represents a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,512,446 shares of company stock valued at $207,641,627. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $154.98 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.81, a P/E/G ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.