Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 266,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.7% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $306.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.03. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.07 and a 52 week high of $319.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

