Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells $3,834,880.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total value of $3,834,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,604,755.20. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $987.41 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $1,020.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $822.10 and a 200-day moving average of $637.49.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. William Blair began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

