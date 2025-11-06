Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.990-9.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Middleby also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.190-2.340 EPS.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $123.48 on Thursday. Middleby has a one year low of $118.03 and a one year high of $182.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Middleby in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Middleby by 90.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Middleby by 344.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 280.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

