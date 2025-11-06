Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $46,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $187.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $445.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.39, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.92.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

