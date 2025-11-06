Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 64.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Corning by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,337,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,111,000 after buying an additional 288,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Corning by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,844,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,546,000 after buying an additional 558,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,835,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $2,060,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,053.75. This trade represents a 56.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

