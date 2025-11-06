Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Given New $190.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 150.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PVLA. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. Palvella Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,255,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

