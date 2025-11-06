DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $253.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $253.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim upgraded DoorDash to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on DoorDash from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.58 and its 200 day moving average is $237.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $6,799,285.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 909,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,696,553.28. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $11,097,749.90. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 876,464 shares of company stock worth $218,114,855 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in DoorDash by 1,212.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

