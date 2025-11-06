Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Snap-On worth $22,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Snap-On during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,938,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Snap-On by 35,967.2% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Snap-On by 54.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,793,000 after purchasing an additional 239,908 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,595,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,711,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,332,786.41. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Snap-On Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $343.13 on Thursday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.81 and a 1 year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Snap-On’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

