MultiSensor AI (MSAI) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) is one of 252 public companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MultiSensor AI to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

MultiSensor AI has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiSensor AI’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MultiSensor AI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiSensor AI 1 0 1 1 2.67 MultiSensor AI Competitors 1856 10352 20582 563 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

MultiSensor AI currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 25.40%. Given MultiSensor AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MultiSensor AI is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares MultiSensor AI and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MultiSensor AI $7.40 million -$21.50 million -2.54 MultiSensor AI Competitors $2.31 billion $337.41 million -14.82

MultiSensor AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MultiSensor AI. MultiSensor AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of MultiSensor AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of MultiSensor AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MultiSensor AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiSensor AI -338.72% -126.32% -97.65% MultiSensor AI Competitors -179.31% -65.19% -6.75%

Summary

MultiSensor AI competitors beat MultiSensor AI on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. It also provides on-prem and cloud-based software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs for its customers operating in the distribution and logistics, manufacturing, utility, and oil and gas sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

