Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.3750.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citizens Jmp raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.9%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 59,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

