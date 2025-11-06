Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 0.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

