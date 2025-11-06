Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for Reliance Q2 Earnings

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliance in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.26. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reliance’s current full-year earnings is $16.98 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Reliance from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.40.

Reliance Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE RS opened at $276.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.22. Reliance has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $347.43.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Institutional Trading of Reliance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 25.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter worth $873,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 5.2% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

