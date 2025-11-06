U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Vertical Research upgraded shares of U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of U-Haul in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U-Haul currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

U-Haul Stock Performance

U-Haul stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. U-Haul has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.19.

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). U-Haul had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

About U-Haul

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

