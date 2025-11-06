Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $26,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $214.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The business had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.44%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Sabra R. Purtill purchased 450 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,077.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,219.65. This trade represents a 51.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,305. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,450 shares of company stock worth $574,463 and have sold 8,520 shares worth $2,255,396. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

