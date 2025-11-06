Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.0 million-$69.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.3 million. Mastercraft Boat also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.180-1.430 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial set a $21.00 target price on Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

MCFT opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $349.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.40 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 18.0% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

