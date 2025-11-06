Andra AP fonden Has $64.06 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 140.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,100 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.9% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $64,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $255,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 69.5% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $124.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

