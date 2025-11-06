Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for approximately 1.3% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,958,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,389 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $243.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.02. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.