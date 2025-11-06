Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Arete cut Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on U

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE U opened at $42.40 on Thursday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The business had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $59,980,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,139,173 shares in the company, valued at $272,763,456.39. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $9,495,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,298,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,303,585.08. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,386,951 shares of company stock worth $101,340,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,964,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,775,000 after buying an additional 1,841,486 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in Unity Software by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 20,016,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,410,000 after buying an additional 4,048,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Unity Software by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,752,000 after buying an additional 5,607,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,587,000 after buying an additional 36,105 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.