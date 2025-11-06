First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.16 and a beta of 1.36.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.92%. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

