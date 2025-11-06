FY2027 Earnings Estimate for MIRM Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities set a $95.00 price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of MIRM opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $78.54.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.11 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,303.20. This trade represents a 51.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $728,023.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,219.45. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

