FY2028 Earnings Forecast for Probe Gold Issued By Desjardins

Probe Gold Inc. (TSE:PRB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Probe Gold in a research report issued on Monday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Probe Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Probe Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of PRB opened at C$3.67 on Thursday. Probe Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.44 and a twelve month high of C$3.74. The company has a market cap of C$748.53 million, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.49.

About Probe Gold

Probe Metals Inc is a metal exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Quebec. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Casa-Cameron, and others.

