Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.450-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion.

TPR stock opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 173.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,247 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

