Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) COO Buys $299,200.00 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) COO Chuck Ence purchased 136,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 403,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,648.20. This trade represents a 50.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.87. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 403,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLMD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

