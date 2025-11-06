Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $212.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

