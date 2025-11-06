Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $486.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.99 and a 200-day moving average of $488.78. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,255,223.90. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,984 shares of company stock worth $1,470,249. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.07.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

