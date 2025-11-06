Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.5% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (down previously from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $451.69.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $505.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $287.40 and a 12 month high of $526.19.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

