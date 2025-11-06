Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Marest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:TSM opened at $293.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

