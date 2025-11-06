Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,741,000 after buying an additional 136,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 28.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,656,000 after buying an additional 1,363,502 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 9.2% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 172,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at about $14,162,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 162.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,064,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,493,000 after buying an additional 658,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:VLTO opened at $99.91 on Thursday. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.