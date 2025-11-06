Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,553,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,594,000 after purchasing an additional 351,053 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entegris by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,065 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,074,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,414,000 after purchasing an additional 263,168 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,914,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,953,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,759,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 794,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.