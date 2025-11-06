Ellevest Inc. Purchases 721 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 78.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-On by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Snap-On by 367.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $343.13 on Thursday. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $289.81 and a one year high of $373.89. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.67 and a 200-day moving average of $325.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

