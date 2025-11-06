Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 315 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 901,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 512,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $326.90 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $337.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

