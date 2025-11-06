ING Group, N.V. $ING Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ING Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ING Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 183,891 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ING Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 14,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ING. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ING Group Stock Performance

ING Group stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ING Group, N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About ING Group

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

