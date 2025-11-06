Ellevest Inc. Has $534,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $248.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $239.47 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,569,792. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

