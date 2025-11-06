Ellevest Inc. Buys 14,612 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,320,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,120,000 after acquiring an additional 692,404 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,049,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 541,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 45,726 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.21.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAK shares. Zacks Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

