Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) vs. Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) and Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Murata Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murata Manufacturing has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $115,000.00 27.67 -$40.99 million ($6.31) -0.14 Murata Manufacturing $11.45 billion 3.56 $1.54 billion $0.43 25.44

This table compares Advent Technologies and Murata Manufacturing”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Murata Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murata Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advent Technologies and Murata Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Murata Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Murata Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A N/A -239.12% Murata Manufacturing 12.51% 8.51% 7.28%

Summary

Murata Manufacturing beats Advent Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, including membrane electrode assemblies, bipolar plates, and reformers, as well as provides fuel-cell stack assembly and testing services. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Murata Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers. It also offers Femtet, a CAE software that solves various engineering challenges; and provides silver oxide battery. In addition, the company provides connectivity, Wifi sensing, IOT, AI, and RFID solutions. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. offers its products for use in communications equipment, mobility, enterprise system, industrial, healthcare, medical, personal electronics applications, and other sectors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.