Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF $BOTZ

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 330.9% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $38.35.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.