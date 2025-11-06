Shipping Stocks Worth Watching – November 4th

Viking, Frontline, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Pitney Bowes, and Golar LNG are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, manage, or provide services to commercial vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers, tankers and LNG carriers—or to the maritime transport industry. They are cyclical investments whose performance is driven by global trade volumes, freight and charter rates, fuel costs, vessel supply and age, and industry regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Frontline (FRO)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc., a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

