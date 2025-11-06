Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRDO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $554,959.11. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 60,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,836.62. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $997,722.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 96,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,207. This trade represents a 23.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 152,575 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 81.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 49.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

