State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,477,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,890,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,028,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after acquiring an additional 318,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Docusign by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,557,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 809.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,962 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,787,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,246 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,983.74. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,562.20. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Docusign

Docusign Trading Up 0.1%

Docusign stock opened at $70.90 on Thursday. Docusign Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.