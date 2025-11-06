The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 242,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,246,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

