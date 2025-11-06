Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHYM. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHYM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Arete Research raised shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chime Financial from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Arete began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.30. Chime Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

