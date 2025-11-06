General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 64.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.89.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $343.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.71 and a 200-day moving average of $306.15. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $360.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 193,110 shares of company stock valued at $60,778,364 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

