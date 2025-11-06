Claro Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 81.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Starbucks by 11.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 432,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $1,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Starbucks Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.