Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 42.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $69.71 on Thursday. Nutanix has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.92, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Citigroup raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

