Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 and last traded at GBX 0.10. 184,765,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 95,896,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.

Bezant Resources Trading Up 3.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

