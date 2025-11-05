Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centene (CNC)

Centene (NYSE: CNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2025 – Centene was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Centene had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/31/2025 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $32.00.

10/31/2025 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Centene was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Centene had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Centene had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/30/2025 – Centene had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

10/30/2025 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Centene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

10/29/2025 – Centene had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/29/2025 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2025 – Centene was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/14/2025 – Centene is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Centene had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Centene was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Centene had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/12/2025 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

