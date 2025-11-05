SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM Shares Acquired by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.3% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

